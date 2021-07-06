What is the latest news with Eric Lichaj and Sunderland?

Sunderland are clearly looking to step up their transfer efforts in the coming days.

It’s been a steady start to the summer transfer window for the Black Cats but it seems that Lee Johnson could be looking to add several new faces to the club.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Eric Lichaj is one of the players linked with a move.

The 32-year-old full-back has been playing for Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük since leaving former club Hull City in the summer of 2020, however with his deal now expired it means that the United States international is available on a free transfer.

As per Nixon, it seems that the Wearsiders are fronting the queue to sign the experienced defender, with fresh updates further hinting that a deal could be on the cards.

Football Insider reported on Monday afternoon that Lichaj had arrived at the Stadium Of Light on a trial basis.

It’s claimed that the former Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest player will link up with Sunderland’s senior squad during their pre-season campaign as Lee Johnson runs the rule over the player with the view to earning a potential deal.

If Lichaj can impress during the coming days and weeks then he could become part of the Black Cats’ group who are hoping to secure promotion from League One at the fourth time of asking.

There’s no doubt that the 32-year-old boasts genuine experience in the EFL and so Johnson will surely be hoping that the player can prove his worth as he mixes it with the rest of the Sunderland squad.