What is the latest news with Emmanuel Dennis’ situation at Watford amid Nottingham Forest link?

Following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, there were two players pretty much everybody expected to leave – one of these was Emmanuel Dennis.

However, a move is yet to materialise for the Nigerian international, despite several links with clubs in the Premier League.

The latest link to England’s top-flight came a few days ago, with the 24-year-old linked with a move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

Here, we’ve examined the latest reports surrounding the Watford star and the Reds.

What is the latest?

News broke in the week that Nottingham Forest were considering a transfer move for Dennis this summer as their strengthening ahead of their top-flight return continued.

That was according to the Daily Mail, who also reported that Watford want around £25 million for their man.

However, in an updated report yesterday morning, the same outlet now claimed that the Reds move for the Nigerian was off.

Instead, their report claims that Forest are targeting Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet amid increasing interest from Everton and Fulham.

In the very latest update, the Watford forward started in their pre-season friendly against Southampton yesterday.

With that the Hornets last friendly prior to their Championship opener against Sheffield United, you would have to think Dennis would be rested were a move anywhere imminent.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Hornets forward starts that game against the Blades at Vicarage Road, or, indeed, if any further clubs are linked with him this summer.

If Watford can keep hold of Dennis beyond the end of the transfer window, the club will have done extremely well to do so.