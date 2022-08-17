What is the latest news with Emil Riis Jakobsen at Preston amid Middlesbrough transfer links?

Preston North End knew that they would have a busy end to the transfer window in terms of incomings, with boss Ryan Lowe knowing he wants to sign two more players.

What the club and their fans probably didn’t expect though is for one of their main strikers to be the subject of transfer interest. As reported by Football League World’s exclusive sources, Middlesbrough are plotting a bid for the player in their search for a forward and the club have enquired about his availability.

With Ryan Lowe wanting to sign a forward himself, he might not want to let the Dane leave the club this window, even if Boro do launch a transfer bid for his services.

However, the transfer links are there – so what is the latest news in terms of a potential deal this window?

One of the latest reports over the striker comes from Football Insider, who claim Preston have laid the law down over a potential deal for the player.

Whilst the club won’t want to sell him on, it appears as though they have slapped an £8m price-tag on Riis.

It means that if Middlesbrough launch a bid of that amount, PNE might consider it – although they want at LEAST that amount and may want more for the striker this window.

It’s now a question of whether Chris Wilder is prepared to part with nearly eight-figures to sign Riis in his pursuit of a striker this window. If the club are, then they could launch a bid and try and tempt Preston into a sale of the player.