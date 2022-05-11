What is the latest news with Elliot Anderson’s situation at Newcastle amid Sheffield Wednesday/Bristol Rovers talk?

Elliot Anderson joined Bristol Rovers on loan from Newcastle United at the end of January and since joining the club has done a brilliant job gaining many admirers.

He made 21 appearances for the club in total and scored eight goals as well as providing five assists as the side gained automatic promotion to League One on the final day of the season.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will no doubt take a look at the 19-year-old this summer but given their recent takeover and his young age, it’s unlikely he will become a first team player yet so it may be more beneficial for him to go out on loan again to make sure he continues to develop his talent.

Bristol Rovers have already made it clear they would be eager to sign Anderson on another loan deal next season as they look to compete in League One, and since he has already settled in at the club and manager Joey Barton can promise he will get regular game time, they are hoping the Magpies will consider the deal.

However, Sheffield Wednesday are another club who are keen to get their hands on the young talent. According to a report from iNews, a loan deal to Hillsborough was on track to happen before he went to Rovers but it fell through.

The Owls are keen to see the deal happen again and given they just fell short of the play-off final this season, they are bound to be competing at the top of League One next season therefore making them an attractive prospect.

However whilst the battle looks to be between the two League One clubs, clubs such as Millwall, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and West Brom have all been reported to have interest in the player as well, and therefore Howe may feel that the player is ready for the step up to the Championship meaning he would favour one of these clubs.

Howe will probably take the summer to assess the player and his needs before deciding where to send him out on loan.

Whilst it is preferable for him to be playing at the highest level possible, it’s more important that the player gets regular playing time to make sure he carries on developing his game which could mean Howe sees it as a better option to allow him to go to a League One club instead.