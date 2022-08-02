What is the latest news with Elijah Adebayo’s situation at Luton Town amid DC United transfer talk?

DC United have enquired about the possibility of taking Elijah Adebayo from Luton Town, but the 24-year-old is more likely to stay at Kenilworth Road, as Nathan Jones reiterated to Luton Today.

Adebayo scored 16 goals in the Championship last season as the Hatters proved to be one of the surprise packages, and with two years remaining on his deal at the club, Luton are in a very strong position financially.

The Hatters also reserve an option to extend his contract by a further year in the summer of 2024, with the club potentially aiming to be playing in the Premier League by that point anyway.

After improving his attacking output substantially it would be very surprising to see the 24-year-old swap a Championship promotion push for MLS at this stage of his career, having worked so hard to get where he is today.

Jones believes that if Adebayo is to leave the Hatters in the not too distant future, it should be to a Premier League club, which, once again, would put Luton in a nice position due to the former Walsall striker’s contract situation.

The Hatters have been something of a model club in the EFL in recent seasons, and with Nathan Jones firmly at the helm this time around, it is hard to see them falling away from the top half of the second tier.

They certainly stick to their guns when it comes to recruitment and player trading, and it is unlikely that DC United will have the funds available to get close to the Hatters’ asking price for Adebayo, especially when in such poor shape in MLS at the moment.

Wayne Rooney will likely attract some players to the league in his time at DC United, but someone with the career prospects of Adebayo appears to be a serious longshot given the strength of Luton Town.