What is the latest news with Dwight McNeil’s situation at Burnley amid Crystal Palace and West Ham talk?

Burnley have already lost a number of players that were a part of their Premier League squad last season.

With Vincent Kompany’s rebuild well underway, there could be further departures yet.

Dwight McNeil is one name that has consistently been linked with a move away, for example, with West Ham United one of the club’s reportedly interested in a move for the player.

Over the weekend, though, another potential suitor for the wide midfielder emerged.

What is the latest?

That club is Crystal Palace, who are reportedly in the hunt to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

As per The Sun, Palace boss Patrick Viera is keen to bring the Englishman to Selhurst Park.

Palace are certainly no strangers to the EFL market having recently signed the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in recent seasons.

Although, McNeil has racked up 134 Premier League appearances at just 22-years-old, so is a much more proven asset than the names mentioned above when signed from the EFL.

Interestingly, West Ham United are also interested in McNeil, and would reportedly be ready to pay £10 million for his services. However, Burnley want more than that, per reports, and would reject such an offer.

With two years remaining on his contract, plus the option for a third, the Clarets are in a strong position to command the fee they want for the player this summer.

Since The Sun report over the weekend, we have had no further developments with regards to Dwight McNeil’s future.

This is certainly one to watch in the coming days and weeks, though.