What is the latest news with Djed Spence amid Brentford/Nottingham Forest transfer gossip?

Djed Spence has had a fantastic season in the Sky Bet Championship so far.

The talented wing-back, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, has made 38 Championship appearances in 2021/22, scoring twice and laying on five assists for his teammates.

The 21-year-old’s talent has been on display for all to see, and this has attracted the attention of a number of clubs – including some of Europe’s elite.

In recent days though, Spence has been linked with a move to Premier League side Brentford.

With that said, here, we’ve taken a look at what the latest news had to say on Djed Spence.

What’s the latest?

The news linking Brentford with a move for Djed Spence broke over the weekend with Alan Nixon of The Sun reporting that Brentford were plotting a move for Spence this summer.

The Sun report stated that Brentford believe that Spence would be ideal for their system and are planning on bidding £15 million pounds for the wing-back.

Middlesbrough are reported to be willing to sell this summer given that they also have Isaiah Jones on the books at the Riverside Stadium.

The Sun report over the weekend suggests that Boro have no preference in who they sell Spence to either, with the club said to be willing to sell to the highest bidder, regardless of who that may be.

It is also reported that Nottingham Forest are keen on making Spence’s temporary move to the City Ground.

In the eventuality of promotion, this could be a real possibility, with Spence having previously spoken about his desire to play in the top-flight.

Since the report over the weekend, there have been no further updates on the rumours, with them neither being confirmed nor quashed in recent days.

With Spence and Nottingham Forest still in with a chance of promotion, it’s likely that the player and the club are focused on finishing the season strongly, rather than any potential summer transfer.