What is the latest news with Derby County’s takeover situation?

It’s probably fair to say that the situation at Derby County remains a rather precarious one.

Having entered to administration last month, the subsequent 12 points deduction means the club are now facing a battle on the pitch to avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

Off the pitch though, the club are facing what is arguably an even bigger battle, as they look to find a buyer for Derby County, to ensure they can continue to exits long-term.

Those who are currently taking on that task are administrators Quantuma, who are currently working to deal with a number of issues of they look to keep the club going.

Indeed, it seems as though there is still an optimism they can do that, with those administrators reportedly telling fans groups at a forum on Monday night, that they still remain confident that a buyer can be found for Derby County in the next three months.

In the meantime however, those administrators also admitted that the club does need short-term funding to help the club continue trading, but that the EFL have been given assurances Derby will be able to complete the 2021/22 Championship season.

It has also been claimed that finances owed to HMRC will be the biggest hurdle for the club to negotiate, with discussions set to start soon, and there is confidence that an agreement can be reached.

Meanwhile, although Derby look set to complete the campaign, they could do so with a rather different squad to the one that started it, with Quantuma admitting players could be sold in January to raise funds, if a buyer cannot be found by then.

There is of course, also the issue of possible further points deductions being imposed against Derby, although administrators have insisted they will argue against that, and are negotiating with the EFL, with a decision hoped for in the not too distant future.

It was also reported recently that the club have been forced to make 20 members of staff redundant, but Quantuma have now said that they are hopeful no more redundancies will happen, so long as things move in the right direction, and revenue continues to come into the club.

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that owner Mel Morris is willing to sell Derby’s Pride Park stadium as part of a deal for another party to purchase the club.

As a result, there are still plenty of ongoing issues surrounding Derby County’s hunt for a new party to takeover the club, meaning this remains something to keep an eye in the coming months.