What is the latest news with Derby County’s takeover situation right now?

Derby County’s hopes of Championship survival took a further blow on Saturday as Reading’s win over Blackburn Rovers meant the Rams are now eight points adrift of safety with seven games remaining.

It seems as though Wayne Rooney and his squad may fall just short of what would have been a miraculous escape from relegation.

They’ll keep battling to the end but there will be some beginning to shift their focus to what the future holds.

Key to that will be a takeover and the club administrators, Quantuma, provided a fresh update concerning that last week.

In a letter to supporters group Black & White Together, Quantuma said they are continuing to “work with bidders and prospective purchasers who remain interested in buying the club”.

They claim that interest remains and that work to secure an appropriate valuation is making progress.

One party that are no longer pursuing a deal is the US-based Binnie family, whose talks with the administrators are understood to have ended earlier this month after it was decided their £30 million offer was too low.

Quantuma provided the EFL with an update last week but they have suggested that more patience will be needed from Rams fans.

The club administrators said: “We are aware of the importance of achieving a timely resolution, however, our primary responsibility is to ensure that we secure bids which represent both the best outcome for creditors, and which secure the long-term future of your club”.

Kamil Jozwiak has already left Pride Park this month and Rooney has since confirmed that Festy Ebosele is expected to follow this week, departing to join a team in Italy.

Chris Kirchner, who was a frontrunner to take over in late 2021, has issued his verdict on the situation recently and highlighted concerns over the “economics” of any potential deal.

I’m quite far from it at this point… but hard to pay $50M+ for a club with no roster that’s more likely than not going to League 1. Economics have only gotten worse the last 90 days — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) March 20, 2022

The EFL have been informed that Derby have the funds to keep the club going until the end of the season but this remains a worrying period for the East Midlands club, with what the future holds continuing to look uncertain.