What is the latest news with Derby County’s takeover situation + points deduction?

There may not have been Championship fixtures during the international break but it certainly hasn’t been a quiet period for Derby County.

With the administrators now at the helm, Rams fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation of a takeover and hoping that any new owners (assuming a deal is completed) aren’t as controversial as those that have just arrived at Newcastle United.

A number of names have been linked over the past week or so, including former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, American family investment firm Carlisle Capital, and Burton Albion chief executive Jez Moxey – who has been linked with a consortium financing a takeover.

Following his Newcastle exit, Mike Ashley’s name had also circled in relation to the Rams but Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports has since revealed that he has not made contact with the club.

Three of the parties interested in buying Derby are said to have shown proof of funds already, while it is understood an initial payment of £5 million is needed for a buyer to get initial access to information and then an additional £20 million will be needed to move negotiations to the next stage.

According to BBC Sport, confidence remains high among the administrators that they’re on track to find new ownership before the end of the year.

Away from talk of a potential takeover, there’s been movement concerning the Rams’ points deduction as well.

The EFL confirmed yesterday that the East Midlands club have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction that was imposed due to their administration in September.

We await the findings of an independent arbitration panel but there have been suggestions the appeal could cost in the region of the £400,000 that it cost Wigan Athletic to appeal in the past.

Given the financial state the club is in right now, there will likely be questions about whether that money could be better spent.