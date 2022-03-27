What is the latest news with Derby County’s takeover situation? Is a points deduction looming?

Derby County have endured a difficult season both on and off the pitch.

The Rams received a 21-points deduction penalty for going into administration in September, which has seen the side battling against relegation all campaign.

Wayne Rooney’s side have done well to drag themselves into contention for a place outside the bottom three.

But recent form has seen the club fall behind 21st place Reading, with the gap currently eight points with only seven games left in the season.

Rooney’s side are currently bottom of the table, having picked up only four points from their last seven league games.

But off the pitch, their ownership situation remains complex.

The Derby Telegraph reported this week that the club still has three offers on the table to take over the ownership role.

Former Derby chairman Andy Appleby is believed to be battling to submit another offer for the club following Friday’s deadline for bids.

But the club could still face another points deduction penalty next season if the takeover does not meet the EFL’s insolvency rules.

Quantuma have since revealed the timeline for when they will consider the offers as they look to name their preferred bidder to take over the club.

Again, the Derby Telegraph have reported that the administrators will meet this weekend to discuss the bids.

Once a preferred bidder has been chosen, Quantuma expects to discuss their position with the EFL next week in order to have that candidate ratified as the new owner of the club.

A light at the end of this tunnel now looks to be coming as Derby look to get back on track following this difficult campaign.