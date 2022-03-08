What is the latest news with Derby County’s takeover saga?

This week has been calmer than most in 2022 for Derby County.

The EFL confirmed last Thursday that the club’s administrators, Quantuma, had shown them a forecast that proved they had sufficient funds until the end of the season.

That has eased fears about the Rams making it through the 2021/22 campaign but the EFL did warn that the administrators still had a number of challenges to deal with as they work toward confirming a preferred bidder and taking the club out of administration.

Last Friday, a statement from Quantuma suggested that they’re in active dialogue with prospective new owners and are confident they can name a preferred bidder shortly.

They added (via the Derby Telegraph): “Due to the complex nature of the mechanics of the bids received, it is necessary for us to work through each of these matters individually, to ensure the bids meet our terms of purchase.”

The issue, of course, for supporters is that they’ve been reassured on multiple occasions that naming a preferred bidder would happen ‘imminently’ or ‘shortly’ – and each time that has not been the case.

According to a report from Sky Sports, former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley was one of the parties that made a takeover bid before the deadline set by the EFL, which was last week.

It is unclear whether American firm Carlisle Capital or the consortium led by former Rams chairman Andy Appleby, two parties that have been strongly linked with a takeover, made a concrete offer before that deadline but there are thought to have been enquiries from other parties.

Things have been fairly quiet since that statement from the administrators but with a meeting scheduled between Quantuma and supporters groups tomorrow, further clarification should be coming soon.