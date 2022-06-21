What is the latest news with Derby County and their takeover saga?

Derby County’s takeover has still yet to be completed as the club prepares for life in League One next season.

The Rams have been in administration since September as the team suffered relegation from the Championship.

A 21-points deduction penalty did not help Wayne Rooney’s cause as his side battled towards an unlikely escape from the bottom three.

However, it was ultimately too big of a task to overturn leading to the club finishing 23rd in the table.

Here is the latest news surrounding the club and their takeover saga…

No combined bids

Andy Appleby has confirmed that he will not be joining with ex-Wolves owner Steve Morgan to combine for a bid to buy the club.

The former Derby chairman dismissed reports suggesting the pair would work together to put together an offer to buy the Rams.

Appleby is instead planning to launch his own bid, with administrators Quantuma now open to discussions following the collapse of Chris Kirchner’s bid earlier this month.

Quantuma looking for loan

Quantuma are looking to secure a short-term loan for the club in order to make payments of wages to staff for the month of June.

This money would also help put the season tickets on sale for 2022-23, and potentially even help to sign players ahead of the new campaign.

There are currently only five players contracted to Rooney’s side, so additions to the first team squad will be needed to compete in League One this season.

Open letter to MPs

An open letter has been written by the Derby County supporters group to the Secretary of State for Business Kwasi Kwarteng.

This has urged the member of cabinet to intervene in the situation in order to help save the club from liquidation.

This open letter has also highlighted the involvement in the EFL.