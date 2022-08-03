What is the latest news with Daniel Iversen at Leicester City amid Sunderland transfer links?

Despite adding Portsmouth’s Alex Bass to their squad last week, Sunderland could still be in the market for another goalkeeper this summer if their budget allows them to make a move.

Bass has arrived on Wearside as back-up to current first-choice Anthony Patterson, who after loan spells in non-league last season ended the 2021-22 campaign as Alex Neil’s number one, and his performances have led to a new contract and starting in-between the sticks on their return to the Championship against Coventry City.

Sunderland have been linked with one particular goalkeeper this summer though and that hints that Patterson’s place in the team is up for grabs, with Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen linked earlier in the transfer window.

The Black Cats’ interest remains there, according to a recent update from Alan Nixon, but they face fresh competition from West Bromwich Albion for his services.

Alex Neil is no stranger to Iversen as he was the man that signed him at Preston North End back in January 2021, and following the Scot’s departure from his role at Deepdale two months afterwards, Iversen remained for another year and put in top performances, and was eventually named the club’s Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Sunderland’s attempts to bring the towering Dane to the Stadium of Light though could be scuppered by a transfer move that doesn’t involve the Championship side.

Leicester’s veteran stopper Kasper Schmeichel is on the verge of securing a move to France-based OGC Nice, and that is going to open up the door for both Iversen and Danny Ward to battle for the starting berth at the King Power Stadium.

And with Ward barely featuring in pre-season for the Foxes, that could allow Iversen to make his first Premier League appearance when Leicester take on Brentford this coming weekend – although it appears that Ward when fully-fit will take on the role.

For now, a potential swoop for Iversen from Sunderland will have to be put on the back-burner whilst Leicester figure out if they are going to directly replace Schmeichel, and if they end up doing just then, only then may Iversen depart on another loan deal.