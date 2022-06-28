What is the latest news with Dan Ballard’s situation at Arsenal amid Sunderland and Millwall interest?

Dan Ballard looks set to leave Arsenal this summer but where he ends up is anyone’s guess at the moment.

The player has spent time on loan away from the Gunners at the likes of Blackpool and Millwall in the recent past, and he has looked like a good player at Championship level.

Indeed, he might not be set for an imminent run in the Premier League but that does not mean he cannot have a good career and get there eventually, with his next move so important to his future.

It had looked as though he was on the way to Burnley with a medical booked but a late collapse in the deal over terms, as per the Athletic, meant that he’s now set to miss out on a move to join Vincent Kompany’s men.

An exit from the Gunners remains on the agenda, however, and Alan Nixon reports that there are still Championship sides looking to get him, so they’ll naturally have been buoyed by this failure involving the Clarets.

According to Nixon, both recently-promoted Sunderland and Millwall are looking at Ballard, with the latter being interested in him again after a recent loan spell.

It remains to be seen what he chooses, then, and he’ll need to have a think because it appeared clear he fancied the move to Burnley most of all.

Both Sunderland and Millwall offer good projects for a player, and it just remains to be seen if Ballard fancies staying in London or upping sticks to the north-east – his potential Burnley move suggested moving away from the capital won’t faze him.