What is the latest news with Connor Roberts’ situation at Burnley amid Wolves transfer talk?

Burnley have parted ways with a host of players this summer as they look to rebuild ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Nick Pope became the latest player to seal a departure from Turf Moor last week as he secured a permanent switch to Newcastle United.

In terms of incomings, Burnley managed to bolster their attacking options by signing Scott Twine from MK Dons on Saturday.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move away from the Clarets is Connor Roberts.

The Wales international is currently attracting interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news surrounding Roberts’ situation at Burnley…

According to The Sun, Wolves are currently plotting a move for Roberts.

It is understood that the Premier League side are looking to draft in a replacement for Ki-Jana Hoever who joined PSV Eindhoven on loan earlier this month.

The right-back is believed to be keen on securing a switch to a team in the top-flight following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

Roberts’ contract at Turf Moor is set to run until 2025 and thus Wolves will have to pay a significant amount of money this summer in order to convince the Clarets to part ways with him.

If Burnley are able to fend off interest from Wolves this summer, Roberts could prove to be a valuable member of the club’s squad next season.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the 26-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 134 appearances in this particular division.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

Burnley have already identified some potential replacements for Roberts if he does end up moving on to pastures new.

Burton Albion defender Tom Hamer has emerged as a target for Burnley.

It is understood that the Clarets could secure the services of the 22-year-old for a compensation fee believed to be in the region of £400,000.

Another player who has been linked with Burnley is Blackpool full-back Jordan Gabriel who featured on 21 occasions in the Championship during the previous campaign.