What is the latest news with Chris Kirchner’s potential takeover of Derby County?

Chris Kirchner has been confirmed as the preferred bidder for a Derby County takeover.

The news was announced yesterday and labelled a “significant milestone” by club administrators Quantuma after the American businessman reignited his interest in the club.

Kirchner had been the frontrunner in late 2021 before pulling out but the plan for Derby City Council to buy Pride Park and lease it to the next owner is thought to have brought him back into the fold.

The EFL has confirmed that they’ve been advised of the preferred bidder status by Quantuma and that they’re now awaiting formal proposals for them to be reviewed in line with their requirements.

The good news for Rams fans is that, according to Derbyshire Live, Kirchner has previously taken the EFL’s ‘fit and proper persons’ test’, which could speed things up this time around.

Kirchner has been fairly quiet this time around but did take to Twitter yesterday to send a very short message to fans.

Concerns have been raised previously about a further points deduction and journalist Steve Nicholson has indicated that is more likely to be implemented next season than this term.

It is understood that such a penalty will only be incurred if Kirchner isn’t prepared to pay 25p in the £1 to existing creditors.

For the first time in some time, we’ve had it confirmed by both the administrators and the EFL that proper progress is being made towards a takeover deal.

Derby fans will have to be a little more patient but, hopefully, for their sakes things can be wrapped up fairly quickly and they can start looking to the future with some hope.