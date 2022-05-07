What is the latest news with Chris Kirchner and the Derby County takeover situation?

The Derby County ownership struggle rumbles on, with the Rams still on the hunt for a new owner and Chris Kirchner still not officially brought in to run things as of yet.

The club have had to spend the entire Championship season with off-field and on-field difficulties as a result of being placed in administration. They have had to flog some of their best players and were docked points, plummeting them into the drop zone.

Despite the circumstances, the club have played some good football and would be a lot higher up if not for the deduction. In fact, they would not be in the relegation places whatsoever.

As things stand though, the Rams are facing at least one campaign in League One next year and there is no new ownership confirmed yet. Chris Kirchner though looks like he could be the man to finally end the struggle for Derby – but what is the lay of the land right now? Is he looking like the club’s next owner?

Kirchner is still not in charge – yet. But there have been some developments over the future of the side. The main struggle right now in terms of allowing the American to take over lies with the stadium difficulties and the ownership of Pride Park. It looks like a deal could be done to allow him to finally end the ownership issues, with the BBC reporting that the only stumbling block for both parties comes in regards to their stadium.

The EFL believe a deal can be done, as does Kirchner and the club – it just comes down to the fact that the side don’t own their stadium. Kirchner himself claimed there were ‘no fresh updates’ as the ‘same difficulties’ remained.

Looking forward to the game today and wish I had something more concrete to update. Me and my team have done everything we can. The same hurdles still remain. — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 7, 2022

The Athletic though reported that he is certainly working hard to try and take over and sort out the situation at Pride Park, as is Wayne Rooney, as the manager and potential owner were locked in talks to try and find a resolution that would benefit Derby in the long run.

As of now then, there is still no new owner in place and Kirchner is still not at the helm – but if he can find a way to sort out the stadium and the issues with that, then it looks like there could be some hope on the horizon for the Rams.