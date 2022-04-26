What is the latest news with Chris Kirchner and his proposed takeover of Derby County?

With Derby County’s relegation to League One being confirmed a week ago, there are brighter times ahead for the club as Chris Kirchner continues to edge closer to completing the takeover of the club.

In what has been a valiant effort from Wayne Rooney’s men, the club’s 21-point deduction has taken its toll.

As a result of the complicated situation at Pride Park, Rooney has been left with quite a youthful squad this season, with the former Manchester United forward doing an excellent job with the club’s development and ensuring that there is a clear pathway from the academy to the senior set up..

Kirchner was selected as the preferred bidder by administrators Quantuma back near the start of the month, which represented a significant step in Derby’s quest to get themselves back to a stable position.

Following the club’s relegation to England’s third-tier, Kirchner took to Twitter to share his praise for the playing personnel at Pride Park, whilst providing somewhat of an update on how the takeover was progressing: “The task against the team this year was impossible as a 21 point penalty is as severe as anyone could imagine. Yet they fought. The perseverance, determination, and grit of this team has been unbelievable. Don’t blame the manager, the coaches, or the players.

“This week we continue to move forward in a couple directions– planning on the squad and most importantly on our side the business plan to get the final approval on the OADT from the EFL.

“We had to make adjustments with the 35p commitments to ensure that we start next year on 0 pts and also wanted to make sure we were planning for the correct division which we know now.

“This will go to the EFL on Friday and we anticipate a quick turnaround from them for approval as they have been very supportive in helping us to be in a position to close the deal.

“At a high level our target next steps of the process are, 1)EFL approval on business plan 2) stadium situation sorted 3) Creditor approval on waterfall 4) Takeover completion. I’ll keep an update on each of these key milestones as they are achieved.”

Keen to keep derby fans informed regarding the processes involved with his takeover at Pride Park, the American businessman provided a further update on the situation on Thursday: “A milestone update for everyone — today all of my information for the OADT (fit and proper test) has been submitted to the EFL. The only piece we are still waiting on is the business plan as the admins are still finalizing the waterfall to ensure that the creditors are paid sufficiently to avoid any further penalties by fitting within the EFL insolvency rules.

“Once this is all approved I’ll share that news with everyone.”

It has been a long season for Derby fans, with things now seemingly moving in the right direction, with Kirchner hopeful that no further points deductions will come to fruition when the 2022/23 campaign begins.