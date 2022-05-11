What is the latest news with Chris Kirchner and Derby County + potential points deduction?

The 2021/22 campaign proved to be a season full of drama for all associated with Derby County Football Club.

The Rams, who despite suffering relegation impressed on the pitch amidst the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future, will be plying their trade in League One next season.

Chris Kirchner has been providing Derby fans with consistent and honest updates regarding his takeover of the club over the last few months.

Detailing what happened on Sunday’s meeting with current club owner Mel Morris, Kirchner stated that the parties involved remain at an impasse, however, he remained hopeful that an agreement could be reached.

The key stumbling block at this stage is the club’s stadium Pride Park, with Morris still owning the ground.

A Derbyshire Live report has claimed that there is scope for Derby City Council to buy the stadium off Morris, which could pave the way for Kirchner to buy or to lease the ground.

The Rams are also facing the threat of a fresh points deduction for the start of their 2022/23 League One campaign, if the club’s administrators are unable to pay the player’s wages for the month of May.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, failure to do so will result in an immediate three point deduction for the Rams next season.

Further, if the club are unable to pay players in the month of June, then an additional three points could be deducted.

Adding yet another complication to the continued uncertainty around Kirchner’s takeover, the preferred bidder’s period of exclusivity came to an end on Saturday, with Mike Ashley set to prepare a new offer following his collapsed deal in December.