What is the latest news with Charlton’s search for a new manager amid Neil Lennon links?

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to bring in a manager soon to put plans in place for recruitment and pre-season.

Thomas Sandgaard’s decision to dismiss club legend Johnnie Jackson of his duties at The Valley has put further scrutiny on who the Danish businessman will replace the 39-year-old with.

The Addicks will be aiming for promotion from League One next season despite only finishing 13th this term.

Here, we have taken a look at the latest news with Charlton’s search for a new manager…

Neil Lennon has been linked with the job by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, via Patreon, in what would probably be a very unpopular appointment.

Richard Cawley, of the South London Press, put an end to murmurs that Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink was set for a controversial return to the club.

Mark Warburton and Michael Beale are the other names currently in the top three with bookmakers to fill the vacant role.

The former has performed admirably with Queens Park Rangers in the last few seasons and could see the job as an option to stay in the capital.

Warburton has won promotion from the third tier before and has managed huge clubs like Rangers and Nottingham Forest in the past.

Beale has been assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and currently at Aston Villa.

He would bring plenty of connections in terms of contacts in higher places but also signify a change in direction, looking to appoint people with a greater reputation in coaching than management.

Warburton feels like the safer option at this stage.