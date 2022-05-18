What is the latest news with Charlton Athletic’s search for a new manager?

Charlton Athletic are one of a number of EFL clubs looking for a new manager going into this summer.

The Addicks parted ways with Johnnie Jackson earlier this month, leaving behind a vacant position that has yet to be filled.

While Johnson has already moved on and taken a role at AFC Wimbledon, Charlton are no closer to appointing a successor to the 39-year old.

It was initially reported that current Exeter City boss, and former Athletic player, Matt Taylor was in the running for the position.

Richard Cawley of the South London Press has since suggested that the interviewing process is still ongoing.

This suggests that the League One club is no closer to bringing in a new appointment to take over the first team squad for next season.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has also been linked with the role, with Alan Nixon claiming that Charlton have his name on their current short list of options.

Names such as Steve Kean and Aston Villa assistant Michael Beale are also under consideration for the role.

However, there is no clear front runner for vacancy as of yet.

It could still be another week or two before any decision is made, with the current board looking to have more control over the football operations of the club.

That means it may take time to figure out the logistics of any new manager arriving at the Valley this summer.