What is the latest news with Charlton Athletic’s manager hunt?

Charlton Athletic made the surprise decision to dismiss Johnnie Jackson of his duties promptly after the conclusion of the League One season.

The Addicks finished 13th, well below expectations, but the general consensus was that Jackson had performed impressively in the dugout having taken over with the club four points adrift inside the relegation zone in late October.

Jackson’s stock remained high enough for him to secure the job at AFC Wimbledon, while the Addicks are still yet to announce his replacement.

Bad preparation in recruitment directly led to Charlton’s poor start in 2021/22, a run that was so damaging it wrote off any realistic promotion hopes inside the opening ten games of the season.

Matt Taylor, currently of Exeter City, remains the favourite with the bookmakers, and the former Addicks centre back has flirted between odds on and short odds against prices in the last week.

The son of the club’s owner Thomas Sandgaard, Martin, who is currently working in a recruitment role, despite having no previous football experience, is fourth favourite with the bookies, somewhat explaining the questionable operations of the hierarchy at The Valley.

Stuart Pearce has recently stepped down from his role as a first team coach at West Ham United to pursue other opportunities, but no connection to the vacant Charlton manager’s job has emerged at the time of writing.

The Addicks are losing ground on their rivals in League One with every day that passes without a managerial appointment, as it stands the club do not seem to have learnt their lessons from their naive approach to the 2021 summer window.