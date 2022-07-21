What is the latest news with Charlie Taylor’s situation at Burnley amid West Ham transfer rumours?

As if often the case for a club the summer after a relegation, Burnley have seen a number of their players linked with a move back to the Premier League during the current transfer window.

One of those who is seemingly attracting some considerable interest, is left-back Charlie Taylor, who has made 149 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets, since joining from Leeds United back in the summer of 2017.

However, the 28-year-old’s future at Turf Moor could now be somewhat uncertain following the club’s relegation to the Championship, with journalist Dean Jones reporting that West Ham have a real interest in Taylor.

Which ten of these 25 Burnley facts are fake?

1 of 25 Burnley play their home games at Turf Moor True False

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the latest news surrounding Taylor’s situation at Burnley, right here.

The first thing to note is the left-back’s contract, which still has two years left to run, securing his future at Turf Moor until the end of the 2023/24 season.

As a result, Burnley would be in a reasonably strong position to respond to any bids that might be made for the left-back, be that from West Ham or any other club.

Indeed, as yet, there have been no reports of any offers for Taylor from any other club. Indeed, Lancs Live have also reported that the left-back’s former club Leeds – who are in need of some cover on the left of their defence after injuries to Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas – have not made contact with Burnley over a deal for Taylor.

That is something that could potentially leave the door open for West Ham to have a clean run at this signing, were they to decide to make a move for Taylor.

It should also be noted that having signed left-back Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea already this summer, Burnley do now have cover in place should Taylor move on.

With that in mind, it seems that while Burnley are yet to have to field any bids for Taylor, if West Ham were to decide to make a move for the 28-year-old, there are circumstances that suggest they may have some chance of getting a deal done.