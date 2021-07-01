What is the latest news with Celtic and George Baldock?

Following their relegation from the Premier League this past season, it was to be expected that there would be top flight interest in some Sheffield United players this summer.

We have already seen a battle for Sander Berge emerge, with the likes of Arsenal and Napoli said to be interested in the powerful Norwegian, and Aaron Ramsdale is also a man in-demand.

But speculation has also emerged in one of the key cogs of United’s success before it all went wrong last season and that is George Baldock.

The wing-back provided all of the Blades’ attacking threat down the right-hand side when they were at the top of their game and Baldock was a real success story, going from League Two Oxford United to Sheffield United in the Championship and within two years he was playing in the Premier League.

United fans should be worried now though as interest has emerged in the form of Scottish giants Celtic.

The Daily Record believe that Baldock is on new boss Ange Postecoglou’s radar as he seeks a permanent right-back solution, with Jonjoe Kenny’s loan from Everton not being turned into a full-time one.

Celtic’s interest isn’t that fresh – two years ago they were linked with a move for Baldock when he had just gotten promoted to the Premier League with the Blades but nothing amounted to it and he went on to star for the club as they finished ninth in their first season back in the top flight.

According to the Sheffield Star, Celtic are considering making an official bid for Baldock very soon as they look to solve that particular issue at the back, and with Baldock only having one year remaining on his deal the Blades could be ready to do a deal.

Especially when you consider that United have a potential replacement already at the club in Jayden Bogle, it makes the chance of the club being open to selling Baldock even more of a possibility but nothing may happen until Slavisa Jokanovic has assessed his options as he takes charge of the club.