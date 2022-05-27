What is the latest news with Cauley Woodrow’s situation at Barnsley amid Ipswich interest?

Cauley Woodrow has previously fired in the goals for fun at Barnsley and it looks like Ipswich feel they can get the best out of the forward again, with the side keen to snap him up.

The striker could manage only four goals in 28 league games for the Tykes as they were relegated from the Championship and this drop off in form and some injury issues meant it was a season to forget for the player.

Now, he’ll be ready to tackle League One next season – but he might end up doing it with Ipswich instead. The Tractor Boys are contemplating a move for the player according to TWTD, as he is on their potential target list.

Woodrow was previously linked with West Brom but it appears as though the most concrete interest currently comes from Kieran McKenna’s side. But what is the latest news over this potential interest?

Well, as of yet, there has been no official bid. Ipswich may themselves have other targets they wish to pursue first or perhaps some other strikers they wish to have a look at before they commit to a bid for the Barnsley man.

That could be the case as this same report from TWTD suggests that George Hirst is another name that they are being linked with, after the player impressed during his spell on loan at Portsmouth this year.

Woodrow though has experience a level higher and managed a total of 12 in the second tier in 2020/21 and 14 a campaign earlier than that. He could certainly be the forward that Ipswich need to try and push out of League One then next season – but, for now, there is no official bid for his services and they may end up looking to other strikers elsewhere instead of the forward.