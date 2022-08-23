What is the latest news with Cameron Archer’s situation at Aston Villa amid Watford links?

Watford and Aston Villa transfer stories have been hitting the headlines over the course of the weekend.

Ismaila Sarr was said to be on the cusp of arriving at Villa Park from Watford, only for that deal to fall through.

There were discussions involving Cameron Archer going in the opposite direction to Watford, with the England U21 international looking for regular football given an impressive few months that have seen him become one of the country’s most in-form young players.

Kortney Hause, meanwhile, did make the move to Watford, following Keinan Davis through the door.

The situation involving Archer, then, appears to be the active deal that we could see develop in the coming week.

Preston North End saw the best of the 20-year-old last season, as Archer struck seven times in 20 Championship appearances. Lancashire Live report how Deepdale isn’t going to be the striker’s destination if he’s made available for loan.

It could be that it’s Watford leading the race to sign him. Talks have been held around the Sarr saga and Hause and Davis done deals, with the two clubs clearly having a direct relationship.

With Emmanuel Dennis making the move from Watford to Nottingham Forest recently, plus speculation linking Sarr and Joao Pedro (who Newcastle United are particualrly keen on) away, you have to assume that Watford might need that added firepower to maintain a strong start.

Indeed, with Villa open to Archer moving on loan if they bring in some additional resources in the final third, Watford could have a chance of eventually landing the England youth international.

That would, surely, soften the blow of potentially losing two or even three parts of that exciting attacking trio we saw start the 2022/23 campaign for Rob Edwards.