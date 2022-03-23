What is the latest news with Callum Paterson’s contract situation at Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday are going great guns in League One right now as they aim to secure a play-off place by the end of the season, but they have some issues to address off the field in the midst of all that.

One of those is expiring contracts, and Darren Moore has a number of those to contend with as we approach the summer months.

One of those that is not included in that group of players is Callum Paterson, who signed a three-year contract when he arrived at Hillsborough from Cardiff City in September 2020.

Paterson scored eight times for the Owls in their Championship relegation season in 2020-21 whilst regularly being deployed up-front, and he’s gone on to have a similar record in League One during the current campaign.

It’s the Scotland international’s form in recent weeks though that has been most impressive, scoring four times in his last six league outings and that’s the kind of end product that Moore will want to keep at the club going forward.

Is the 27-year-old any closer to penning a new deal at Hillsborough though? Well he expressed his interest in extending his stay at the South Yorkshire club back in the summer following renewals for team-mates Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass, and just weeks later Moore confirmed that discussions had begun.

News went silent though for two months until Moore stated that talks had been shelved in November due to the fact that on-pitch matters were more important and Paterson was still contracted to the club until the summer of 2023, so there was no rush to tie a deal up.

Up until that moment it was unclear as to how long Paterson had on his contract, and since that revelation by Moore there has been no update on whether or not talks have resumed between the versatile forward and the club.

There’s no real desperation to strike a deal with the Scot, but with just one year remaining on his contract going into the summer it may be wise for the Wednesday hierarchy to move quickly.