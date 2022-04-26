What is the latest news with Callum O’Hare’s situation at Coventry amid Tottenham talk?

Callum O’Hare has been one of Coventry City’s key players this season.

The midfielder has helped the Sky Blues progress through the division, with the team climbing from their 16th place finish last year to now competing for a play-off place.

Those performances haven’t gone unnoticed and O’Hare is attracting interest for a move away from the Championship club.

Most recently, Tottenham have been linked with a switch for the 23-year old.

O’Hare has been with Coventry since signing from Aston Villa in 2020.

The player has a contract with the club until June 2024, so it will cost Tottenham if they want to sign the Englishman.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs are looking for transfer targets in the Football League to bolster the number of home grown players in their squad.

Norwich City have also been linked with a move for O’Hare, but Football Insider have reported that it would take a fee of £5 million to earn his signature.

If Tottenham’s interest in the midfielder is serious then that £5 million will likely not be seen as a big barrier to making a move for the Coventry player.

O’Hare’s game has developed immensely under Mark Robins and is even now adding goals to his repertoire, recently bringing his tally to five for this league season.

The exciting youngster also has seven assists for the side currently 11th in the table.

It would be a big blow for Coventry to lose one of their most important players, but he does look ready to make the jump to the Premier League and Tottenham would be an exciting move that would be difficult to turn down.