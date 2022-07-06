What is the latest news with Callum O’Hare at Coventry City amid Burnley transfer talk?

Callum O’Hare had a strong season with Coventry City last year as he was a mainstay in side making 45 appearances.

The Sky Blues will be looking to push further up the table in the Championship next season, hoping that O’Hare will be in the side to make an impact again next season.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Burnley are interested in making a move for the 24-year-old this summer.

Given the likely departures of both Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil from Turf Moor before the start of the new campaign, Vincent Kompany will be looking to add reinforcements to his side and given O’Hare’s experience in the Championship, he looks like a fair replacement.

The midfielder has another two years left on his contract with Coventry so Kompany’s side will be required to make a bid this summer if they are to gain his services.

However, given the player has scored 12 goals and provided 22 assists throughout his time with the Sky Blues so far, it would come as no surprise to see interest in the 24-year-old increase meaning Burnley would be forced to fight off interest from elsewhere.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Burnley FC players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Chris Wood plays for the Australian national team True False

It seems the Clarets are yet to make an official bid for the player and it could be a transfer move that relies on the exit of either one of Cornet and McNeil meaning the Clarets could wait a bit longer to make an official move.

However, with it looking increasingly likely that both the current Burnley players will be leaving the club, it would not be a surprise to see Kompany launch a bid for the player soon.

That being said, with two years remaining on his contract, Mark Robins’ side come under no pressure to sell their player this summer especially not for a fee that doesn’t match up to how they value him so it will be interesting to see if they try and push an initial bid further up.