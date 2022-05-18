What is the latest news with Callum O’Dowda’s future as Cardiff and Birmingham eye moves?

Callum O’Dowda’s time at Bristol City has come to an end following the expiration of his contract at Ashton Gate.

The Irish winger spent six years with the Robins, but has departed Nigel Pearson’s side despite having an option for a 12 month extension in his existing deal.

That has seen up to seven Championship sides linked with a possible move for the 27-year old.

Of those seven, only two have been named with Cardiff City and Birmingham City both in the frame for a possible move for the player.

O’Dowda will have his choice as to where he ultimately plies his trade next season due to being a free agent.

That means any prospective new club will not have to discuss matters with Bristol City.

This gives the Irishman the best position in the negotiations, allowing himself to place the rival clubs against each other for his signature.

It is understood that Cardiff have already made an offer, with Steve Morison pushing for the Bluebirds to add the winger to their squad as quickly as they can.

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Geoff Horsfield? Crystal Palace Fulham Charlton Athletic Luton Town

However, the Blues are monitoring the situation and will pounce should they find themselves in a position to do so.

Considering Birmingham are under possible ownership change, that means free transfers may be their only viable route to add to the squad until that issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, Cardiff will be hoping to back Morison in the summer transfer window in a bid to climb up the Championship table next season.