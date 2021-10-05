What is the latest news with Brennan Johnson’s situation at Nottingham Forest amid previous Brentford interest?

Nottingham Forest have managed to pick up their performance levels in the Championship following the recent appointment of Steve Cooper.

Under the guidance of their new manager, the Reds have moved up to 17th in the second-tier standings after securing victories over Barnsley and Birmingham City.

Unquestionably one of Forest’s stand-out performers this season, Brennan Johnson has produced a number of impressive performances for the club after being heavily linked with a move to Brentford during the summer transfer window.

Here, we take a look at Johnson’s current situation at Forest and assess whether he is likely to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

What is the latest news?

After rejecting a bid believed to be in the region of £7m from Brentford for Johnson earlier this year, the Reds have opted to utilise the Wales international on a regular basis during the 2021/22 campaign.

The attacking midfielder has managed to provide some much-needed creativity for Forest in the Championship as he has been directly involved in five goals at this level.

Particularly impressive during the club’s 3-1 victory over Barnsley last month, Johnson recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.91 in this fixture as he provided an assist and scored a goal for his side at Oakwell.

A report from The Athletic in August revealed that talks between Johnson and Forest over a new deal were set to resume after stalling due to a difference in opinion regarding a potential release clause as well as the length of the contract.

Whilst it is understood that the attacking midfielder is open to the possibility of extending his stay at the City Ground, he has yet to reach an agreement with the club.

When you consider that Forest reportedly value Johnson at £12m, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Brentford opt to test the club’s resolve by submitting another bid for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window if he is still a target for Thomas Frank’s side.