What is the latest news with Brennan Johnson and links away from Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest have produced many exciting players from their academy over the years, and there is hope that Brennan Johnson can be the next big thing to come from the City Ground.

The attacker enjoyed a fantastic loan spell with Lincoln City last season, with Johnson scoring 11 goals as the Imps reached the play-off final.

That has increased the expectancy on the 20-year-old as he prepares for a return to the Reds and boss Chris Hughton has already confirmed that he plans to include Johnson in his first-team squad moving forward.

Yet, there are still clubs out there who believe they can entice the youngster away from Forest.

Football League World exclusively revealed in January that there were plenty of suitors for Johnson ahead of the summer, whilst reports have since claimed that Forest have turned down a bid for the player, with several top-flight clubs keen.

So, that will worry fans and even though the club are going to be reluctant to cash in on someone with such a bright future, money can talk, particularly as Forest are in a position where they may need to make one high-profile sale.

The Athletic suggested the initial bid for Johnson was a ‘low level’, so there’s nothing imminent in terms of him securing a move away.

Plus, it has been stated that a fee in the region of £10m would be required to do a deal, which would be a significant sum for someone who is still to prove himself in the Championship, despite his obvious talent.

In football, you can never rule anything out but it would still be a surprise if Johnson wasn’t in the Forest squad for the first game of the season against Coventry City next month.

