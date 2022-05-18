What is the latest news with Blackburn Rovers’ search for a new manager?

The hunt for Blackburn Rovers’ next manager continues with the men from Ewood Park still looking for a replacement for Tony Mowbray.

After several years in charge of the club, and after overseeing a promotion to the Championship from League One, it was decided it was for the best that Mowbray and the club part ways as they could not get over the line in terms of a play-off challenge.

A new manager is needed, then, with the remit of getting Blackburn into the top six and in with a chance of winning promotion, and there’s several names in the frame.

One of those is Carlos Carvalhal, with the Portuguese manager possessing Championship and play-off qualifying experience from his days with Sheffield Wednesday, and being reported to be interested in a return to English football.

He’s recently seen his time at SC Braga come to an end and, naturally, the talk is that that might lead to him moving to Ewood Park next now he is a free man.

Also said to be in the running is Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth’s stock continues to prove strong with him putting in another fine performance as manager of the Chairboys in 21/22, leading them to the play-off final in League One which takes place this weekend.

If they do not go up, there’s obviously an increased chance he could move on in the summer.

Michael Carrick is another interesting name that has been linked with the job, too, but Lancashire Live has reported that such rumours are unfounded and that the former Manchester United midfielder does not want to rush back into the dugout just yet, after a brief spell in charge at Old Trafford.

As yet, though, there’s been no big advancement on the Blackburn managerial role, and we’ll just have to wait and see what the next few days and weeks bring.

