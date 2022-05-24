What is the latest news with Blackburn Rovers’ manager hunt?

Blackburn Rovers endured a very mixed 2021/22 campaign.

Flying high in December and looking like challenging for promotion to the Premier League, the club suffered a dramatic change of fortunes this calendar year.

In the end, Rovers would miss out on even a play-off place, with Tony Mowbray only able to guide his side to an eighth placed Championship finish.

With Mowbray’s contract expiring this summer, and the club going through a rocky patch, there was no talks over a new deal and eventually, Mowbray declared he would be leaving the club at the end of his current deal as a result.

Ever since, Rovers have likely researching and working on getting a new man in the dugout ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

With that being said, here’s all the latest news regarding Blackburn’s search for their new boss.

What’s the latest?

One of the latest developments in the search for Rovers’ next boss is that Wycombe Wanderers boss GAreth Ainsworth is reportedly not on their shortlist of candidates.

That’s according to the Lancashire Telegraph, who report that Ainsworth is not thought to be in consideration for the Ewood Park role.

Another name linked with the managerial role has been former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal.

The Portuguese man has been linked with the open position at Ewood Park ever since it became available, and since then, it has been confirmed that he will leave his current role with Braga in Portugal at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old recently told the Portuguese press that he was unsure of his next move ahead of the summer.