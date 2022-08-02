What is the latest news with Birmingham City’s takeover situation?

Birmingham City are getting closer to a partial takeover of the club by local businessman Paul Richardson and ex-Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez.

The ownership of the Blues has been on the rocks for some time, with the majority of shares – 75 per cent – held by Birmingham Sports Holdings, an investment holding company owned by Chinese businessman Paul Suen.

However, the largest individual shareholder – Vong Pech – is on the verge of selling his portion of the club, with Richardson and Lopez ready to take it.

It appeared that controversial ex-Watford chairman Laurence Bassini was in pole position for Pech’s shares, but he failed to meet deadlines set, which allowed Lopez and Richardson – a fashion label owner – to make their move.

Richardson revealed in July that contracts had been exchanged in order to complete their purchase and the duo had applied to the EFL to undergo the owners’ and directors’ test.

And in an update from the Daily Mirror in recent days, it appears that the duo’s takeover is edging ever closer to completion.

That is because following a deposit of £1.5 million paid for Pech’s stake in the club last month, the rest of the money needed has been moved into the hands of lawyers in order for the completion of the deal, which now just needs EFL approval.

There is reportedly a plan in place for Richardson and Lopez to complete a whole club takeover within the next two years, with ‘stage one’ of the purchase costing around £26.5 million, with the second stage set to be worth around the £10 million mark.

And if the Midlands outfit make it back to the Premier League by the year 2026, then the current owners will net a further £10 million if Richardson and Lopez are successful in their attempts to buy Birmingham Sports Holdings out of their share in the future.