What is the latest news with Birmingham City and their transfer chase for Josh Maja?

Josh Maja has been with Stoke City on loan since January and has made 15 appearances, scored one goal and contributed three assists since joining.

Back in January it was reported that Birmingham City had an interest in the 23-year-old according to GFFN.

However the player, who is contracted to Bordeaux, opted for the move to Stoke City instead.

It has now been reported that Birmingham are still interested in Josh Maja and will look at trying to get the player this summer to have in their squad for next season.

As it stands, it’s unsure how much competition they will face for the player although he hasn’t had his best spell at Stoke City, so it’s not a given that they would opt for a permanent move for the 23-year-old.

Back in France, he still has another year on his contract although his move across the Channel hasn’t gone so well for him so far so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him depart permanently and come back to England.

It could potentially be a risky move from Birmingham as Maja has not been at his top form since leaving Sunderland but when he was with the Black Cats his form was impressive, and in his final season he scored 16 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Furthermore, given Birmingham’s poor campaign this season which sees them currently sit 20th in the league, they could do with the recruitment of a player who could add to their attacking flair, and potency in front of goal.

No doubt as the summer gets closer, we will get more of an idea of which teams will be after Maja but it certainly looks as though Birmingham will be amongst those sides.