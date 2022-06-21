What is the latest news with Birmingham City and the situation with Laurence Bassini?

The situation at Birmingham City has been quite uncertain for some time now.

Laurence Bassini claims to be keen to takeover Birmingham City with the intention of buying out the largest shareholder at the club Long Pech, who has agreed to sell his 21.46% stake.

The 52-year-old has admitted to TalkSPORT that he has a loan agreement with co-owner of West Ham David Sullivan to complete the takeover.

Given his failed takeovers previously at Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Oldham Athletic, there are understandably plenty of sceptics surrounding the deal.

The Mirror recently reported that Bassini has an agreement in place for a special price for Pech’s stake in the club of £36.5million which would include the purchase of the stadium although the agreement is set to expire later this week therefore putting a strict time limit on it.

Once any cash has been presented, the deal would of course have to be subject to EFL approval too and according to the report in The Mirror, nothing has been put to the EFL for them to approve so far.

With the deadline for this deal edging closer, there is a growing urgency at the club to get a deal done and the report claims that the current City owners are getting restless over the current situation.

Further to this, Birmingham Live have reported that to get any sort of deal done there is a deadline of the 30th June.

Whether this will go through or become another of Bassini’s failed attempts is yet to be seen but with the special price for the shares set to expire at the end of the week, it seems as though we could soon find out the fate of this decision.

Whilst the 52-year-old has agreed a deal to get loan money, that will no doubt be on the terms of the cheaper price meaning that situation itself could change past the deadline this week.

Not all Blues fans are on board with this potential takeover but what’s for sure is that if this doesn’t go through by the end of the week, the club may need to start looking at other options.