What is the latest news with Benik Afobe and Millwall?

Millwall’s pursuit of a new striker has been no secret this summer, with Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass, Manchester City’s Liam Delap, and Stoke City’s Benik Afobe among the names linked.

The latter spent last season on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor – scoring five goals in 29 appearances and helping them win the Turkish Super Cup.

Afobe appears to be out of favour at the Bet 365 Stadium and Millwall are set to offer him a route away from the Potters.

London News Online reported yesterday that the Lions were working on a loan deal for the 28-year-old with Gary Rowett, who signed him for Stoke back in 2018, keen to bolster his forward line.

The player has since informed Justin Allen from The Sun that he will join Millwall on a one-year loan deal today, a move that should take him to the end of his current contract with the Potters.

This morning, London News Online revealed that Afobe will undergo his medical at the south London club before lunchtime today ahead of his move to the Den.

It is unclear at this point whether the Lions are paying a loan fee or how much of the striker’s salary, which is £30,000 per week as per Salary Sport, they will be paying.

Rowett will no doubt be hoping he can help the striker rediscover the form that has seen him score goals in the Championship in the past, though consistency has been an issue for him in recent years.

Afobe’s pace and ability to run in behind should also be an asset for Millwall, who confirmed last month that target man Matt Smith had agreed a new one-year deal.

The Lions boss also has Tom Bradshaw and Jón Dadi Bödvarsson available to him.