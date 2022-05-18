What is the latest news with Ben Brereton-Diaz’s future at Blackburn as West Ham transfer links swirl?

With the summer transfer window now almost open, one Blackburn Rovers player who is guaranteed to attract interest, is Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The striker enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign at Ewood Park, scoring 22 goals to help the Lancashire club mount a push for a Championship play-off place that ultimately fell just short.

Given the 23-year-old also continued his remarkable rise on the international stage with Chile, it is no surprise that he is now becoming the subject of much speculation once again.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at all the latest news surrounding Brereton-Diaz right here, with one Premier League club in particular, emerging as contenders for his signature.

According to The Sun, it is West Ham who are currently in pole position to sign the Blackburn top scorer, despite interest from La Liga side Sevilla.

It is thought that the Hammers have sent scout Alan Irvine to watch the Chile international, although it appears he will not come cheap. with Blackburn said to be holding out for a fee of around £15million.

That is something the Championship side are able to do, after they announced earlier this week that they has triggered the option to extend Brereton-Diaz’s contract with the club until the summer of 2023.

As a result of that move by Blackburn, Brereton-Diaz will not be able to move on a free transfer during this summer’s market.

It is also worth noting that with Rovers’ search for a replacement for Tony Mowbray as manager still ongoing, that too could cause delays, since whoever comes in may also want to have a say on the business the club do regarding Brereton-Diaz this summer.

With that in mind, although West Ham may currently be at the head of the queue for Blackburn’s top scorer, they may still have some waiting, and negotiating to do, before they are able to get a deal completed.