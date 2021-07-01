What is the latest news with Ben Brereton and Leeds United?

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton has been linked with a shock move to Leeds United this summer.

Leeds are preparing for a second season back in the Premier League, with the view of evolving the squad Marcelo Bielsa led to ninth last year.

Potential competition for Patrick Bamford might well be on the cards, which brings us to Brereton and Leeds’ surprise interest.

What’s the latest?

A goal and an assist in four appearances for Chile at the Copa America has driven Brereton’s name into the headlines. As per RedGol, there’s been interest from Marcelo Bielsa in taking the striker to Leeds.

However, at this moment in time, it’s the only concrete link registering Leeds with an interest in the 22-year-old.

There’s been an update from Lancashire Live, though, confirming that Blackburn have been in contact with Brereton’s representatives about extending his deal at Ewood Park.

Rovers are in a situation with Adam Armstrong where they are facing losing him on the cheap despite his excellent form and they want to avoid a repeat scenario with Brereton, who scored seven goals and registered four assists last season.

Is it likely to happen?

Leeds’ business this summer is yet to truly accelerate, but that’s all going to change this July as the new season approaches.

A priority for Leeds this summer is sourcing a new left-back, whilst a midfield recruit is high on the agenda too.

Bielsa will likely look for another forward at some point, someone to cover the wide positions, back up Bamford and potentially play a little bit deeper.

The issue is that Leeds have rarely been seen dipping back into the Championship since promotion to the Premier League. Rodrigo Moreno, Raphinha, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch all came from Europe last summer, with Victor Orta leaning on his contacts on the continent rather than domestically.

You’d be surprised if that changed this summer, which might well bring an end to talk of Brereton moving to Elland Road.