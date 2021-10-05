What is the latest news with Barry Bannan’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday amid previous transfer interest?

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough start to life in League One, with Darren Moore’s side currently sitting in mid-table.

A productive transfer window increased the optimism around Hillsborough going into the new campaign, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing and Saido Berahino just some of the additions that looked good on paper.

As well as that, Wednesday managed to keep hold of midfielder Barry Bannan, who had been attracting interest from Championship clubs in the summer.

Doing so was seen as a real coup for the Yorkshire outfit as Bannan has shown over the years that he could be a top player, but, like most of his teammates, the playmaker has had a mixed season so far.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old’s quality is well-known, so it still wouldn’t be a surprise if offers went in for the player in the New Year when the window opens, although a lot could depend on whether Bannan has a release clause, as there were contrasting claims about that in the summer.

From Wednesday’s perspective, they wouldn’t want to lose the former Aston Villa man but if it’s not working for him by January, the opportunity to lose what would be a significant wage and reinvest may appeal. Meanwhile, for the player, a new challenge could be what he needs as well.

But, that’s a long way away. For now, all Bannan will be focused on his getting back to his best form and in an ideal world he will be a key man for Moore’s men as they win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

If things don’t go to plan though, more talk could arise when the window opens.

