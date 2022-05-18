What is the latest news with Barnsley’s search for a new manager?

Following their relegation to League One at the end of the season, Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi was dismissed from his job with The Tykes.

Considering Barnsley made the decision to let Asbaghi go back in April, it suggests that they are taking their time with their choice of replacement to make sure they make the right decision.

This isn’t necessarily a bad decision considering Barnsley’s fall from grace in the past year which saw them go from competing in the play-offs to relegation in a season.

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink is a name that has been linked with the job following a report from journalist Alex Nixon.

Floyd-Hasselbaink is currently with Burton Albion and his side finished 16th in the league this season so it may not be the most inspiring appointment, although he does know the level he would be managing at with Barnsley.

Despite announcing his retirement from management earlier this season, Neil Warnock has said he would be happy to take over as manager at Barnsley although the 73-year-old has not been contacted and he doubts he would be awarded the job.

Gareth Ainsworth, Michael Duff, Daniel Stendel and Jonathan Woodgate are all names that have been suggested by the bookies as potential replacements for the Tykes.

However, there has been no official move for any of these managers and you do consider whether someone like Ainsworth would leave what he has built at Wycombe for another League One team even if his side fail to gain promotion.

There are also decent odds on Mick McCarthy who is not currently in management but again there has been no official contact between the two about the vacancy.

Therefore, it seems as though we could be waiting a little while longer for Barnsley to make any announcement on this one.

You can understand why they are taking their time with the decision given their aim is to come straight back to the Championship. However, if they leave it too long they could lose out on an ideal target too.