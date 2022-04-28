What is the latest news with Barnsley’s search for a new manager to replace Asbaghi?

With Barnsley’s relegation from the Championship recently confirmed after their defeat to Huddersfield Town, attention turned towards the dugout.

In the following days after that defeat it was announced by the club that Poya Asbaghi, and his assistant Ferran Sibila, were departing the club by mutual consent.

That meant Asbaghi was the second manager to leave the club since the start of the season, with Markus Schopp having already departed earlier in the campaign.

With Asbaghi and the club having parted ways, that leaves the Reds looking for a new manager to take over and take charge of them in the third-tier next campaign, when they will no doubt be aiming to bounce back to the Championship quickly.

What’s the latest?

It was revealed when Asbaghi’s departure was confirmed that former Tykes midfielder Martin Devaney would take charge of the Reds’ remaining Championship games, assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann.

However, there has been nothing concrete in terms of news on the new permanent manager front just yet.

One suggestion has been that the man in temporary charge could take over permanently.

Speaking recently via the Yorkshire Post about the possibility of making his step into the Oakwell dugout a more long term one into next season, Devaney said: “I’m just concentrating on the here and now. It is a football club I love and had six great years here as a player.

“I can confidently say I am a Barnsley boy now. I have done many roles in the academy and worked my way up. I am fully prepared for this opportunity.”

“I have got the opportunity now and I am going to enjoy it. There is no pressure on me and I have relayed that to the players.”

With little fresh news to report, it seems that Barnsley are happy to see the season out with their interim boss and take their time over their next appointment.

Perhaps this makes sense, given it is absolutely vital that they get the appointment right.