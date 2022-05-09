What is the latest news with Barnsley’s manager search for Poya Asbaghi replacement?

An underwhelming 2021 summer transfer window was the main reason why Barnsley went from a fifth placed finish in 2020/21 to ending up rock bottom in 2021/22.

The Tykes had very limited success under Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi, leading to them parting company with the latter once the club’s relegation was confirmed.

Gerhard Struber and Valerien Ismael proved to be very impressive left field appointments prior to this season, but the nightmare of a campaign could lead to a change in approach this time around.

Here, we have taken a look at the latest news with Barnsley’s search for Asbaghi’s replacement…

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink and Martin Devaney are leading the running with the bookmakers, the latter after taking charge as caretaker manager to end the season.

The former has been linked with the job by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, via Patreon, in the last week after performing admirably with Burton Albion in the last two seasons.

Daniel Stendel, who won promotion from League One with the Tykes in 2018/19 is on the list, but he has had unsuccessful spells with Heart of Midlothian and Nancy since leaving Oakwell.

It is hard to see Hasselbaink playing the pressing football we have seen in Yorkshire in the last few seasons if he did get the job, with Lee Johnson another ex-Tykes manager out of work at the moment.

With transfer targets, player departures and contracts needing to be settled ahead of pre-season, Barnsley will want to act swiftly to grant the new appointment time to plan and strategise a method, which could take the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Judging by the frustrations from the supporter base and the difficulty of the upcoming window, it could be a smart decision to bring in a new manager with previous experience of League One, to aid the transition down a division with a young squad.

Hasselbaink would offer that, but with Lee Johnson potentially a more ambitious selection.