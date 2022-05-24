What is the latest news with Barnsley’s manager hunt?

Barnsley are on the hunt for a new manager following the dismissal of Poya Asbaghi just before the end of the season after the Tykes had their relation to League One confirmed.

Despite Asbaghi’s exit being quite a while ago now, things have been quite quiet at Barnsley on the manager front.

Earlier in the week, the Yorkshire Post claimed that the club were yet to finalise a shortlist for managers although the Barnsley Chronicle reported that one of the names on the list was Martin Deveaney who was in charge for the Tyke’s final three games of the season even though they lost all three games.

Furthermore, the club were thought to have approached and been given permission to speak to Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff last week.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has shared an update claiming that the club now have a list of five final candidates and have approached them all to make contact.

The club have asked the potential managers to fill out a questionnaire to check their compatibility with the club to ensure they don’t waste time with someone who’s on a different page to them.

Whilst it’s unknown who all the names on the shortlist are, Nixon names Michael Duff as well as Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink who is currently manager at Burton Albion and Chesterfield’s Paul Cook.

Despite contact finally being made with the potential candidates, the appointment of a manager could still take a while especially with Cook currently taking part in the National League play-offs with Chesterfield so if they are after him, they may have to wait a bit longer to make contact.

Nixon also claimed that the decision may come down to budget and wages meaning they have their own financial calculations to do before meeting with anyone to offer a job.

It’s certainly a step in the right direction for Barnsley in their hunt for a manager and they seem to have some preferred options although it doesn’t feel as though a decision is close enough especially with one of the candidates still tied up in his own season.

The Tykes will want to make sure they don’t leave the decision too late otherwise they will start falling behind in the summer transfer window and could lose out on some crucial signings as they face League One.