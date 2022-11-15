What is the latest news with Antoine Semenyo’s situation at Bristol City amid Rangers interest?

The next few months could be massive for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo.

The 22-year-old is heading off to the 2022 World Cup with Ghana and will then return to the Championship club just ahead of the start of the winter transfer window.

Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Bs3 in recent windows and it seems January will be no different.

Football League World revealed last month that Crystal Palace are considering rekindling their interest in him after talks in the summer while Sports World Ghana has reported recently that Rangers are weighing up a £5 million move for the City attacker, who is thought to be a long-term Celtic target.

According to Bristol Live, however, the Ibrox outfit have not made contact with the Robins concerning Semenyo but he does have plenty of Premier League admirers, including Palace and Bournemouth.

Sports World Ghana’s report claims that City are open to cashing in on Semenyo due to his contract situation and are making plans to sign a replacement already.

Back in the summer, it was reported that the Robins wanted £15 million for him.

The forward’s current contract at Ashton Gate runs until the summer but the South West club do have the option of triggering a one-year extension, which they will surely do if they’re unable to agree new terms with the Ghana international.

As recently as late October, Robins boss Nigel Pearson indicated that bar Han-Noah Massengo, contract offers have not been made to any of the 10 City players with deals expiring at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Bristol City players?

1 of 25 Daniel Bentley? 1 12 25 35

Pearson has since admitted that players may have to be sold in the January window to create the funds needed to strengthen the depth of the squad and improve their leaky defence.

Midfielder Alex Scott and striker Tommy Conway are two of City’s other saleable assets but have played more important roles for the Championship side this season.

Semenyo was excellent last term, scoring eight times and providing 12 assists, but other than bagging four goals in his first four games back from injury, he has struggled to recreate that form this term.

A strong World Cup could help him get back to his best in a City shirt but may also raise the interest in him ahead of the January window.