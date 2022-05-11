What is the latest news with Andre Gray’s future at Watford amid Preston link?

The Watford career of Andre Gray looks set to come to an end in the next few weeks as he comes to the end of his contract.

The 30-year-old was an expensive acquisition in the summer of 2017 when the Hornets paid an £18.5 million fee to Burnley – which at the time was the club’s record transfer.

Gray’s best season at Vicarage Road came in 2018-19, when he scored nine goals in 27 Premier League outings, but the following campaign saw him net just three times and his minutes reduced, with just eight of his 23 appearances being from the start.

Having scored just five times in the Championship last season in 30 outings, Gray was deemed surplus to requirement following the club’s promotion back to the Premier League and Queens Park Rangers were happy to take the forward on loan for the 2021-22 season.

Gray scored 10 times in 28 games for the Hoops in the second tier, and that is a level he looks likely to stay at next season – but not with Watford.

It is widely expected that Gray will be released and there’s already one club that are interested in signing him up – that being Preston North End.

Per a report from The Sun (08/05, p59), the Lilywhites are looking to add Gray to their attacking options next season, with manager Ryan Lowe already stressing the importance of acquiring proven Championship players.

With goals scored for Brentford, Burnley, Watford and QPR at that level, Gray would certainly bring that but it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached when it comes to a contract.

There is definitely no future for Gray at Vicarage Road though – he will go down as an expensive experiment when it’s all said and done who was perhaps effective for two years.