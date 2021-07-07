What is the latest news with Ali McCann and Sunderland?

Sunderland fans may have been hoping that the first transfer window of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ tenure would’ve started faster than it has.

Goalkeeper Jacob Carney, who left Manchester United on a free transfer, has been the Black Cats’ only new arrival so far while a chunk of their senior squad – including Charlie Wyke and Chris Maguire – have departed.

There’s not been a shortage of players linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, however, with St Johnstone’s Ali McCann the latest name to emerge.

A product of the SPFL club’s academy system, McCann has been a mainstay in the side over the past two seasons and helped his side do the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup double in 2020/21.

According to the Scottish Sun, Sunderland have joined Celtic in the race for the Northern Irish midfielder as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his options in the centre of the park.

With the likes of Max Power, Grant Leadbitter, George Dobson, and Josh Scowen all gone it could be a new-look midfield next season with the 21-year-old a regular fixture.

Hull City, Stoke City, and Swansea City have also been touted with an interest, with Potters boss Michael O’Neill said to be trying to raise the money to sign the midfielder who he knows from his time as Northern Ireland boss.

Back in May, St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown suggested it would take more than £1.75 million – the club’s current record sale – to prize McCann away this summer.

He added: “If the right offer comes along and a player wants to leave, which is another thing you have to take into consideration, then we will sell.

“But it will be at a price we are happy with.”