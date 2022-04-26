What is the latest news with Alex Scott at Bristol City as Leeds, Norwich and Tottenham eye star?

Bristol City will be looking to end the current campaign on a positive note by securing positive results in their upcoming clashes with Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

Whereas the Robins will be keen to draft in some fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window, they may find it difficult to keep some of their key players at Ashton Gate.

One of the individuals who has already been linked with a move away from the club is Alex Scott.

The midfielder has recently attracted interest from the Premier League with Leeds United, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur weighing up a potential swoop.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news regarding the transfer speculation surrounding Scott…

A report from the Daily Mirror last Saturday revealed that Tottenham and Leeds have both sent scouts to watch Scott in action in the Championship with a view to make a move for him this summer.

It is understood that the Robins currently value the 18-year-old at £10m.

With Scott’s contract set to run until 2025, it would unquestionably take a sizeable bid to convince City to part ways with the midfielder.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World yesterday, Norwich have now entered the race for Scott’s signature.

Currently 10 points adrift of safety in the Premier League, the Canaries are set to return to the Championship later this year and thus it will be interesting to see whether they are able to convince Scott to make the move to Carrow Road.

During the 2021/22 campaign, Scott has produced a host of encouraging performances for the Robins in the Championship.

In the 36 games that he has featured in at this level this season, the midfielder has provided six direct goal contributions and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73 at this level.

Having demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the second-tier, Scott may feel as if he is ready to make the step up to the top-flight.

For the Robins’ sake, they could find it beneficial to line up some potential replacements for Scott if the midfielder does indeed move on to pastures new.